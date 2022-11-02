AMD Climbs, but Another Stock Really Has Investors Swiping Right

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street has paid close attention to every move from the Federal Reserve during 2022, and most investors are prepared for yet another steep tightening in the nation's monetary policy. With the Fed announcement scheduled for around 2 p.m. ET, major market benchmarks were little changed in premarket trading.With the market in a holding pattern, most big moves in individual stocks came from company-specific news. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) gave investors a good financial report that reassured them about the chipmaker's ability to overcome macroeconomic headwinds. However, even AMD's stock gains paled in comparison to what shareholders in Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) enjoyed, as the dating service specialist's financial results looked attractive from many perspectives.Shares of Advanced Micro Devices were up almost 7% in premarket trading Wednesday morning. The semiconductor company wasn't able to fend off all the headwinds hitting its business, but it was successful enough that shareholders were pleased with what they saw.Continue reading