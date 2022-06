AMD Continues to Gain Market Share

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's short video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and recent news affecting the company. Unfortunately, there is bearish news surrounding AMD right now. First, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently got a downgrade, which has added to the volatility in the semiconductor market. Second, a report by Jan Peddie Research shows that CPU shipments have slowed down. Watch the video to learn more about AMD's recent market share growth. *Stock prices used were the market prices of June 6, 2022. The video was published on June 6, 2022.Continue reading