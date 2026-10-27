Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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27.10.2026 16:04:12
AMD Deepens AI Infrastructure Partnership With Meta, To Invest In Equity Offering
(RTTNews) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), with the companies collaborating across processors, graphics chips, networking, systems and software for artificial intelligence infrastructure.
AMD said its Helios rackscale solutions are running at Meta, while AMD EPYC processors support the computing environments behind Meta's Muse AI agent.
The company said Meta has deployed millions of AMD EPYC processors across multiple generations and is using AMD Instinct graphics processors in production for AI training, ranking and recommendation workloads.
AMD said the companies are also collaborating on future generations of processors and graphics chips, including AMD's Verano CPUs and MI500-series GPUs.
The chipmaker said its technologies provide day-0 support for Meta models including Muse Spark Open and Muse Glimmer.
Separately, AMD said it would invest $1 billion in Meta's equity offering.
Shares of AMD rose 3.77% to $551.32 in Nasdaq trading.
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, Meta and the K-shaped company (Financial Times)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, Meta and the K-shaped company (Financial Times)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|dailyAktien: Meta Platforms – Anzeichen für eine Stabilisierung (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|dailyAktien: Meta Platforms – Anzeichen für eine Stabilisierung (NewsTool)
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26.10.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Meta plant Aktienverkäufe für knapp 100 Milliarden US-Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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26.10.26
|ROUNDUP: Meta plant Aktienverkäufe für knapp 100 Milliarden US-Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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26.10.26
|Meta plans $95bn stock offering to bankroll AI expansion (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|557,20
|-1,75%
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