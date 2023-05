AMD Goes Mainstream With RX 7600 Graphics Card

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It wasn't too long ago that a shortage of graphics cards pushed prices into the stratosphere. The concept of a mainstream graphics card all but vanished amid insatiable demand from gamers and cryptocurrency miners.The market has now shifted hard in the other direction. Graphics cards are widely available, prices have come back down to earth, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are duking it out on price.AMD unveiled the $269 RX 7600 graphics card on Wednesday, just one day before the product was set to go on sale. That price tag was reportedly a recent development. According to VideoCardz, AMD had previously communicated that the graphics card would be priced at $299.Continue reading