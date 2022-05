AMD Investors Should Be Excited About These 3 Things

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and three recent announcements investors should watch. First is the completion of the Pensando acquisition. The second is that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the first cloud provider to publicly adopt the MI200, AMD's newest server GPU. The third has to do with Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) increasing its adoption of AMD's Epyc processor.*Stock prices used were the market prices of May 27, 2022. The video was published on May 27, 2022.Continue reading