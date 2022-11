AMD Is On the Rise Despite Missing Earnings. Why?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock missed analyst estimates on revenue and earnings. Declines in the PC market have hit AMD hard as the stock suffers through a bear market.But despite that bad news, the semiconductor stock is on the rise following the report. Is that a reason to buy? Let's take a closer look.On the surface, AMD's results appear robust. Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 came in at $5.6 billion, climbing by 29% year over year. Non-GAAP net income of $1.1 billion rose 23%. A higher cost of goods sold reduced margins. AMD also spent heavily on both research and development and marketing, general, and administrative expenses.Continue reading