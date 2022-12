AMD Is the Big Loser in the Graphics Card Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Unit shipments of graphics cards plunged 31.9% year over year in the third quarter, according to data from Jon Peddie Research, the first decline since the pandemic began. There are multiple headwinds plaguing the industry:Despite the environment, market leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) strengthened its lead. The company saw its graphics card unit shipments fall just 25% year over year, a better performance than the overall market, while it boosted its market share by 7 percentage points to 86%.New RTX 4000 series products may be helping the cause. Nvidia launched the high-end RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards in October, and while these aren't high-volume parts, they stand alone at the top of the market for those looking for the absolute best performance. There may have been some benefit for Nvidia late in the quarter as graphics card companies readied for launch.Continue reading