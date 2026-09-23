NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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24.09.2026 01:58:01
AMD Is Up 187% This Year and Nvidia Is Up 22%. Prediction: Nvidia Wins the Next 12 Months.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed Monday, Sept. 21, with a market value above $1 trillion for the first time, making it the fourth U.S. chipmaker to clear that threshold. The stock surged almost 10% that day alone as artificial intelligence (AI) demand boosted chip stocks broadly, taking its 2026 gain to 187% as of this writing.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has had a solid year by most measures, up about 22% in 2026. Its stock has not closed at a record since mid-May, though. That gap is striking given that Nvidia is more than five times AMD's size and, currently, the faster-growing of the two.
Both stocks now come with high expectations. The difference, I'd say, is in how much each price requires the company to prove over the next year. Here's why I expect Nvidia stock to beat AMD over the next 12 months.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|195,98
|-0,84%