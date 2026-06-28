Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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28.06.2026 20:00:00
AMD Just Acquired MEXT to Crack the Memory Optimization Problem. Should Micron and Sandisk Investors Be Nervous?
About two weeks ago, Advanced Micro Devices announced the acquisition of MEXT, a start-up that has built artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software designed to make NAND flash behave like dynamic random-access memory (DRAM). The technology uses predictive algorithms to identify frequently accessed data and move it between flash storage and high-speed memory in real time, reducing the amount of expensive DRAM a data center needs to run AI workloads at scale. According to MEXT's own press release, the software can cut memory costs by nearly half while expanding usable memory capacity by two to four times. For investors in Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), the knee-jerk read is obvious: If AMD can teach flash to behave like DRAM, demand for high-bandwidth memory contracts declines. The knee-jerk read is terribly wrong.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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