AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
16.08.2026 04:19:00
AMD Just Borrowed $4.75 Billion, More Than Triple Its Last Bond Sale
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) priced the largest bond offering in its history on Thursday -- $4.75 billion of senior notes, spread across four tranches maturing between 2029 and 2036.The sale is more than triple the $1.5 billion the chipmaker raised in its last bond offering, in March 2025. And that sale had a specific job, helping fund the company's acquisition of server builder ZT Systems. This time, management says the proceeds are for "general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt." In other words, no specific job at all.A company usually borrows this much because it needs the money. AMD doesn't, at least not on paper. It ended its second quarter with $13.1 billion in cash and short-term investments, and it generated $2.4 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter alone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|
14.08.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 am Freitagnachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|S&P 500-Titel AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.08.26
|SpaceX, Nvidia, Alphabet, AMD, Siemens, Infineon - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
11.08.26
|SpaceX, Nvidia, Alphabet, AMD, Siemens, Infineon - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)