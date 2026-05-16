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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

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16.05.2026 16:48:00

AMD Just Hit an All-Time High -- Is it Too Late to Buy?

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) just reported what is arguably the best quarter in the company's history, and CEO Lisa Su sees a clear path to scale earnings rapidly from here. In this video, we'll discuss the latest results and whether the stock is too expensive to buy right now.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 14, 2026. The video was published on May 15, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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