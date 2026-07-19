NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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19.07.2026 14:41:00
AMD Just Passed Nvidia at the Top of a $45 Billion Semiconductor ETF. Micron Is Closing In.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a $5.1 trillion company, roughly six times the size of AMD (NASDAQ: AMD). But in the $45 billion iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX), the chipmaker no longer sits on top.As of July 15, AMD was the fund's largest holding at 8.51% of assets, with Nvidia second at 8.35% and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) close behind at 7.73%, according to the fund's own holdings data. Broadcom sits fourth at 7.32%, packing the top four into a spread of just over one percentage point. The gaps are thin enough that a single trading day could reorder them.A year ago, that ordering would have been hard to imagine. Micron traded below $120 per share last July. As of this writing, the stock is up more than 600% over the past 12 months, and AMD has gained more than 200%. Nvidia, over the same stretch, has risen about 22%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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