AMD Launches Its Best High-End Graphics Card in Years

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has long struggled to compete with rival NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the priciest segment of the graphics card market, where performance is king. AMD's RX 7900 series graphics cards still fall a bit short of NVIDIA's best, particularly in games that make heavy use of ray tracing, but the gap is smaller than it's been in a long time.Prior to the launch of AMD's RX 7900 series, PC gamers who wanted the absolute best performance and cutting-edge features had two choices: The $1,199 RTX 4080 or the $1,599 RTX 4090, both from NVIDIA. Because these cards are new and in short supply, real-world prices are much higher. As it stands today, an RTX 4090 will set you back more than $2,000 if you buy from Amazon.AMD's RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX undercut NVIDIA on price, with suggested prices of $899 and $999, respectively. The company reportedly has more than 200,000 of these cards available for launch, so it's possible real-world prices won't be dramatically higher than suggested prices.