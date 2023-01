AMD Loses a Buy Rating, Thanks to a Terrible PC Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

By all indications, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is having a tougher time coping with crashing demand for PCs than rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). That's the opposite of what Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon predicted early last year. When AMD earned a buy rating from Bernstein last February, that rating was partly based on the idea that AMD would hold up better in a tough PC market.That view turned out to be wrong. Rasgon knocked down his rating on AMD to market perform on Tuesday, citing a deteriorating PC market and the fact that AMD is being hit harder by the downturn than Intel. Rasgon also lowered his price target on the stock from $95 to $80.If you look at retail prices of AMD's PC CPUs, it's not a pretty picture. The company's latest Ryzen 7000 processors are currently selling at steep discounts to suggested prices on Amazon. The mainstream Ryzen 5 7600X, for example, can be bought for 17% less than the launch price, while the high-end Ryzen 9 7900X goes for 23% below launch price. Going back to previous-generation chips, discounts are even steeper.Continue reading