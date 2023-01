AMD Makes Ryzen 7000 More Affordable

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched the first batch of its Ryzen 7000 PC CPUs back in September. The four initial Ryzen chips are all "X" models, which means they are fully overclockable and focused on providing the most performance possible.Pricing was a big problem for these new Ryzen chips. Even before Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Raptor Lake chips launched in October, a combination of a new platform requiring expensive motherboards and AMD's decision to only support pricier DDR5 memory pushed up the cost to build a system around a Ryzen 7000 series chip.Once Raptor Lake came on the scene, pricing became an even bigger problem. Intel's new chips won on performance across the board, and they did so at lower prices. It's not surprising, then, that retail prices for AMD's Ryzen 7000 chips have been well below AMD's initial pricing. Even at those lower prices, the value proposition just isn't very strong.