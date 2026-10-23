AMD or Broadcom: If I Could Only Own 1 AI Chip Stock Through 2030, Here's My Pick

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) have been among the winners of the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Both chipmakers have seen their financial results improve significantly and their shares soar. AMD is up 421% over the past three years, as of writing, while Broadcom has climbed 285%. The good news is that the AI tailwind may persist over the medium term, and both companies are well positioned to capitalize on it. But which one will perform better through 2030? Let's try to figure that out.

AMD is a leader in the CPU (central processing unit) market, and its products have been in greater demand since the start of the AI revolution. However, things might be about to get even better. The next era of AI could focus on autonomous agentic systems that perform tasks for which CPUs are ideally suited. So, we could see even higher demand for AMD's products over the medium term.

Continue reading