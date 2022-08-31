AMD Promises Big Gains for Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nearly two years after the launch of its Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has unveiled a new set of chips as it battles Intel for market share. AMD's Ryzen 7000 series chips are based on the new Zen 4 architecture, and they're built on TSMC's advanced 5nm process node. This potent combination should deliver exceptional gains in performance and efficiency.The four initial chips in AMD's Ryzen 7000 series won't be available until Sept. 27, giving retailers plenty of time to amass inventory. This launch should go more smoothly than last time around when the global semiconductor shortage hindered availability.AMD's Ryzen 5000 series chips were notable because they clearly topped Intel in terms of single-threaded performance, crucially important for gaming, for the first time in many years. The Ryzen 7000 series builds on that success, and AMD is touting some impressive performance numbers to entice customers to upgrade.Continue reading