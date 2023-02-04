|
04.02.2023 16:00:00
AMD Proves Intel's Problems Belong to Intel -- Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?
Headed into AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) Q4 2022 earnings report, the burning question on investors' minds was whether Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) disastrous financial update the week prior would bleed over onto AMD. The short answer: AMD is fine.The longer answer is a bit more nuanced, because the semiconductor industry (specifically the part dealing with PCs and laptops) is in the midst of one of the worst downturns in decades. However, as consumer electronics spending comes down from its early pandemic fervor, AMD is well-positioned to excel because it had already pivoted to enterprise markets as its primary moneymaker.And in my book, that makes AMD stock a buy right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
