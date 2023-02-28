|
28.02.2023 12:45:00
AMD Retakes the Gaming Crown From Intel
The battle between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) for the hearts and minds of PC gamers took a turn last year in favor of Intel. Intel's Raptor Lake chips generally beat AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 chips across all types of workloads, and aggressive pricing gave Intel a significant edge in terms of performance-per-dollar.AMD's Ryzen 7000 chips have been selling at retail with steep discounts for months, making them a bit more competitive. But in terms of raw gaming performance, Intel's Raptor Lake has been tough to beat. That changes today as AMD officially launches its Ryzen 7950X3D chip. Featuring an extra slab of ultra-fast cache memory, the 3D V-Cache enabled processor is the new king of gaming.PC games are sensitive to single-threaded performance. While games can generally make use of multiple threads, they don't scale nearly as well as other types of applications with the number of CPU cores.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
