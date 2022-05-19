AMD Selects Google Cloud to Provide Additional Scale for Chip Design Workloads

Google Cloud's infrastructure will help AMD achieve more flexibility with semiconductor design needs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and AMD today announced a technology partnership in which AMD will run electronic design automation (EDA) for its chip-design workloads on Google Cloud, further extending the on-premises capabilities of AMD data centers. AMD will also leverage Google Cloud's global networking, storage, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities to further improve upon its hybrid and multicloud strategy for these EDA workloads.

Scale, elasticity, and efficient utilization of resources play critical roles in chip design, particularly given that the demand for compute processing grows with each node advancement. To remain flexible and scale easily, AMD will add Google Cloud's newest compute-optimized C2D VM instance , powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, to its suite of resources focused on EDA workloads. By leveraging Google Cloud, AMD anticipates being able to run more designs in parallel, giving the team more flexibility to manage short-term compute demands, without reducing allocation on long-term projects.

"In today's semiconductor environment, the speed, scale, and security of the cloud unlock much needed flexibility," said Sachin Gupta, GM and VP, Infrastructure, at Google Cloud. "We are pleased to provide the infrastructure required to meet AMD's compute performance needs and equip the company with our AI solutions to continue designing innovative chips."

"Leveraging the Google Cloud C2D instances powered by 3rd Gen EPYC processors for our complex EDA workloads has helped our engineering and IT teams tremendously. C2D has allowed us to be more flexible and provided a new avenue of high-performance resources that allows us to mix and match the right compute solution for our complex EDA workflows," said Mydung Pham, corporate vice president, Silicon Design Engineering, at AMD. "We're happy to work with Google Cloud to take advantage of their wealth of cloud features and the capabilities of 3rd Gen EPYC."

Through this multi-year technology partnership, Google Cloud and AMD will continue to explore new capabilities and innovations, while AMD will enjoy benefits such as:

Increased flexibility and choice to run applications in the most efficient manner possible

Improved design and operations from applied Google Cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning tools and frameworks

More transparency with costs and resource consumption

Greater agility and less vendor lock-in

About Google Cloud: Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About AMD: For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

