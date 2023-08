AMD Set to Launch New Gaming GPUs as Sales Tumble

While much of the attention was on Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) artificial intelligence (AI) efforts when the chip company reported second-quarter results on Tuesday, gaming remains an important business. AMD competes with market leader Nvidia and new entry Intel in the gaming GPU market and has been losing ground in recent quarters.AMD's graphics card unit market share fell to 12% in the first quarter of this year, cut in half from the prior-year period. Nvidia dominated with an 84% share, while Intel made inroads with a 4% share.The overall market for gaming GPUs is weak right now. Total GPU shipments tumbled 38.2% year over year in the first quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel