Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
07.02.2026 21:14:00
AMD Shares Slide Despite Strong Growth. Is It Time to Buy the Stock on the Dip?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) posted strong revenue growth to close out 2025 and issued solid 2026 guidance, but the stock fell as investors were expecting more after the stock had doubled over the past year heading into the fourth-quarter report's release. Meanwhile, investors decided not to give the company credit for an unexpected boost in China revenue that it saw in Q4, which may not repeat.Sales of $390 million worth of graphics processing units (GPUs) to China helped boost AMD's Q4 results. However, the company didn't forecast further sales to the country, outside of $100 million in revenue in Q1, with management calling the situation "dynamic."Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
