AMD Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Like many tech stocks in 2023, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares have been rising since Jan. 1. The semiconductor company's stock was up about 21% since the start of the year after better-than-expected quarterly results and AMD's potential in the future of artificial intelligence. The last 12 months have been a roller-coaster ride for AMD investors as market declines led tech stocks to fall out of favor in 2022, dragging the company's shares down 55% throughout the year. However, AMD proved its resilience by pivoting to more lucrative parts of its business.As a result, there are bears and bulls when it comes to investing in AMD's stock. So, let's examine both arguments and decide whether the company is worth an investment this year.Continue reading