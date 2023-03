AMD Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has featured in numerous headlines over the last couple of years, with its stock plunging 55% throughout 2022 and then skyrocketing almost 50% in 2023. The roller coaster highlights the importance of holding solid growth stocks long-term and through temporary sell-offs. A spotlight on AMD has created bears and bulls for its stock, with some concerned about the company's position in a burdened personal computer (PC) market and others bullish about its prospects in artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and gaming. AMD has proven to be a powerful growth stock in the past. Its shares rose 771% in the last five years and over 3,400% in the last decade. However, it's still wise to understand the tech giant's negatives and positives before adding it to your portfolio. Continue reading