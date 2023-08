AMD Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Earnings season is here, with countless stocks on the move. The tech industry, in particular, is experiencing a lot of fluctuation as macroeconomic headwinds continue to burden many companies. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 2, showing a year-over-year revenue decline of 18% despite beating analyst expectations by $40 million. The quarter was a mixed bag, but analysts remain optimistic about the chipmaker's long-term potential. Its stock is up 2% since the start of August. The company is making promising headway in artificial intelligence (AI) and will likely benefit from a gradually recovering personal computer (PC) market. As a result, it's not a bad idea to consider investing in AMD before it's too late. However, it's always best to understand the pros and cons of a company before adding it to your portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel