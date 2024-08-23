|
23.08.2024 12:30:00
AMD Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Chip stocks have captivated Wall Street since the start of last year. An explosion of growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) market highlighted the crucial role chipmakers have to play in the industry's development. As a result, companies like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rallied and made for attractive ways to invest in the budding AI industry.Yet AMD's stock is arguably the more compelling buy between the two. The company's market cap is currently $255 billion, compared to Nvidia's, which reached over $3 trillion this year. The considerable difference suggests AMD could have far more room to run than Nvidia in the coming years.These companies are active in the same high-growth industries. Meanwhile, AMD is investing heavily into AI to catch up to its rival and is already seeing promising results, according to this latest earnings release.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.08.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 leichter (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Montagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Montagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)