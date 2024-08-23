23.08.2024 12:30:00

AMD Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Chip stocks have captivated Wall Street since the start of last year. An explosion of growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) market highlighted the crucial role chipmakers have to play in the industry's development. As a result, companies like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rallied and made for attractive ways to invest in the budding AI industry.Yet AMD's stock is arguably the more compelling buy between the two. The company's market cap is currently $255 billion, compared to Nvidia's, which reached over $3 trillion this year. The considerable difference suggests AMD could have far more room to run than Nvidia in the coming years.These companies are active in the same high-growth industries. Meanwhile, AMD is investing heavily into AI to catch up to its rival and is already seeing promising results, according to this latest earnings release.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten