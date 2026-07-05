AMD Aktie

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WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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06.07.2026 00:10:00

AMD Stock and Intel Crushed Nvidia in the First Half. Here's My Prediction for the Second Half.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the "go-to" artificial intelligence (AI) stock for a number of years. Since this tech giant is the No. 1 designer of AI chips, it's generated mind-boggling revenue growth that's reached record levels and proven itself to be a winner in the AI boom. So it's no surprise that investors have turned to the stock, pushing it to a gain of about 900% over the past five years. But in the first half of this year, a shift took place. Investors rotated out of some of the biggest AI winners -- like Nvidia -- and picked up shares of AI stocks that hadn't yet gained as much. That movement helped fellow chip companies Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) soar. Climbing 171% and 278%, respectively, in the first half, they crushed Nvidia. The AI chip giant advanced 7.2%, which is a pretty small gain for this stock. Will AMD and Intel keep crushing Nvidia? Here's my prediction for the second half.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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