AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.07.2026 21:24:00

AMD Stock Has Surged 364% in 5 Years. History Suggests That It Will Become a Multibagger By 2030

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have shot up by a remarkable 364% over the past five years, outpacing the 68% jump in the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index during the same period.A big chunk of AMD's gains came over the past year and a half, once it became evident that the chip designer was poised to capitalize on the booming demand for AI chips in data centers and personal computers. The good news for AMD stock investors is that the catalysts driving its robust rally are getting stronger.I will take a closer look at a couple of key trends that have supercharged this semiconductor stock over the past year and explain why they point toward terrific gains for investors through the end of the decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

mehr Nachrichten