AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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30.07.2026 21:24:00
AMD Stock Has Surged 364% in 5 Years. History Suggests That It Will Become a Multibagger By 2030
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have shot up by a remarkable 364% over the past five years, outpacing the 68% jump in the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index during the same period.A big chunk of AMD's gains came over the past year and a half, once it became evident that the chip designer was poised to capitalize on the booming demand for AI chips in data centers and personal computers. The good news for AMD stock investors is that the catalysts driving its robust rally are getting stronger.I will take a closer look at a couple of key trends that have supercharged this semiconductor stock over the past year and explain why they point toward terrific gains for investors through the end of the decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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