AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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26.05.2026 12:15:00

AMD Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News From Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is firing on all cylinders. The company's shares have more than tripled over the past 12 months, driven by excellent financial results. Does the semiconductor specialist have any growth fuel left in the tank? There are good reasons to think so. For instance, recent comments from Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO, Jensen Huang, suggest that demand for AMD's products could be accelerating. Here's what investors should know.Image source: The Motley Fool.In the first quarter, AMD posted revenue growth of 38% year over year to $10.3 billion. The company credited strong demand for AI infrastructure for that performance. Specifically, AMD is a leader in the CPU (Central Processing Unit) market. Demand for CPUs could rise significantly as the AI industry shifts from training to inference (the phase in which models generate outputs). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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