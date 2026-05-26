AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
26.05.2026 12:15:00
AMD Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News From Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is firing on all cylinders. The company's shares have more than tripled over the past 12 months, driven by excellent financial results. Does the semiconductor specialist have any growth fuel left in the tank? There are good reasons to think so. For instance, recent comments from Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO, Jensen Huang, suggest that demand for AMD's products could be accelerating. Here's what investors should know.Image source: The Motley Fool.In the first quarter, AMD posted revenue growth of 38% year over year to $10.3 billion. The company credited strong demand for AI infrastructure for that performance. Specifically, AMD is a leader in the CPU (Central Processing Unit) market. Demand for CPUs could rise significantly as the AI industry shifts from training to inference (the phase in which models generate outputs). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|
20.05.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Mittwochssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.26
|Börse New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 steigen (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.26