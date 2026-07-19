AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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19.07.2026 10:10:00
AMD Stock Is a Fraction of Nvidia's Size but Trades on the Same AI Story. Here's Where the Two Actually Diverge.
Over the last few years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have traded higher, primarily due to successes in the AI accelerator market. Over that time, Nvidia has dramatically outperformed AMD as it pioneered this market, while AMD has worked to close that gap.Nonetheless, that stronger performance goes well beyond the AI accelerator industry. It also relates closely to the surprising differences between the two companies, and that divergence may also explain the differing value propositions between the two semiconductor stocks.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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