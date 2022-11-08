AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.Shares of AMD headed north after the company released its Q3 results on Nov. 1. The semiconductor giant slashed its guidance substantially last month owing to the PC market's weakness, but it still put up decent numbers thanks to its diversified business segments.Let's take a closer look at AMD's Q3 results and check why the company is performing well when its rivals are not.Continue reading