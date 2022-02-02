|
02.02.2022 21:07:38
AMD Stock Jumped More Than 5% Today -- Is It a Buy?
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 5.6% today as of 2:45 p.m. ET. Investors can thank the company for yet another quarter of incredible performance. AMD posted 49% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 2021 and 68% growth for the full-year period. With management expecting $21.5 billion in sales in 2022, AMD is now one of the largest chip designers out there. A decade ago, AMD's future looked tenuous at best. Fraught with financial trouble during the Great Recession of 2008-2009, it had parted ways with its chip manufacturing division (the company we now know as Globalfoundries) so it could double down on semiconductor development -- a monumental task given Intel's dominance in this department. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!