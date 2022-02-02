AMD Stock Jumped More Than 5% Today -- Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 5.6% today as of 2:45 p.m. ET. Investors can thank the company for yet another quarter of incredible performance. AMD posted 49% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 2021 and 68% growth for the full-year period. With management expecting $21.5 billion in sales in 2022, AMD is now one of the largest chip designers out there. A decade ago, AMD's future looked tenuous at best. Fraught with financial trouble during the Great Recession of 2008-2009, it had parted ways with its chip manufacturing division (the company we now know as Globalfoundries) so it could double down on semiconductor development -- a monumental task given Intel's dominance in this department. Image source: Getty Images.