18.12.2022 13:00:00
AMD Thinks It Can Seriously Challenge Intel and Nvidia in 2023
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and its recent Dec. 6 presentation at the Arete Tech Conference. Management shared great information on how AMD can grow its data center solutions, especially in the accelerator market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 13, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 15, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
