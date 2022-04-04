|
AMD To Buy Pensando For $1.9Bln
(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), a semiconductor firm, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire Pensando Systems, a distributed services platform, for around $1.9 billion before working capital and other adjustments.
The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2022.
Lisa Su, CEO of AMD said, "…With our acquisition of Pensando, we add a leading distributed services platform to our high-performance CPU, GPU, FPGA and adaptive SoC portfolio. The Pensando team brings world-class expertise and a proven track record of innovation at the chip, software and platform level which expands our ability to offer leadership solutions for our cloud, enterprise and edge customers."
Pensando's products have already deployed at scale across cloud and enterprise customers, including Goldman Sachs, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, and among others.
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
