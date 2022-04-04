04.04.2022 15:20:13

AMD To Buy Pensando For $1.9Bln

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), a semiconductor firm, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire Pensando Systems, a distributed services platform, for around $1.9 billion before working capital and other adjustments.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2022.

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD said, "…With our acquisition of Pensando, we add a leading distributed services platform to our high-performance CPU, GPU, FPGA and adaptive SoC portfolio. The Pensando team brings world-class expertise and a proven track record of innovation at the chip, software and platform level which expands our ability to offer leadership solutions for our cloud, enterprise and edge customers."

Pensando's products have already deployed at scale across cloud and enterprise customers, including Goldman Sachs, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, and among others.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Analysen

22.02.22 AMD Outperform Bernstein Research
02.02.22 AMD Overweight Barclays Capital
02.02.22 AMD Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.02.22 AMD Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 99,82 2,85% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Blick: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt ging zum Wochenstart schwächer aus dem Handel, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex letztlich zulegte. Grüne Vorzeichen waren am Montag am US-Parkett zu sehen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Zuschläge verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen