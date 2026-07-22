AMD To Invest $5 Bln In Anthropic, To Deploy Up To 2 GW Of AMD's MI450 Series GPU

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), a chipmaker, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a strategic partnership with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to deploy up to two gigawatts of AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs in AMD Helios rack-scale systems.

Deployment of the first gigawatt is set to begin in the first half of 2027.

Further, AMD said it is committed to make a strategic equity investment of up to $5 billion in Anthropic.

Anthropic will use Helios systems featuring MI455X GPUs, AMD EPYC 'Venice' CPUs, AMD Pensando networking and ROCm software. AMD and Anthropic also launched a multi-year engineering collaboration.

The companies would use Anthropic's Claude model to optimize workloads for AMD Instinct GPUs and accelerate ROCm software development. AMD will broadly adopt Claude across its engineering and product teams.

On the Nasdaq, shares of AMD are currently gaining 2.41 percent, changing hands at $557.40