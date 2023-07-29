|
29.07.2023 05:17:09
AMD To Invest About $400 Mln In India Over Next Five Years
(RTTNews) - AMD (AMD) said that it plans to invest about $400 million over the next five years to expand research, development and engineering operations in India.
The planned investment includes a new AMD campus in Bangalore, Karnataka that will serve as the company's largest design center, as well as the addition of about 3,000 new engineering roles by the end of 2028.
The new AMD campus is expected to open before the end of 2023 and will feature extensive lab space, state-of-the-art collaboration tools and seating configurations designed to foster teamwork.
AMD said it has been an active part of the semiconductor ecosystem in India since 2001 when the company's first site was established in New Delhi. The new 500,000-square-foot Bangalore campus will increase the AMD office footprint to 10 total locations across these cities: Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
