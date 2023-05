AMD Treads Water In AI Where Intel Sinks -- Is Either Stock A Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On the surface, semiconductor designer AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) just had a horrible start to 2023. First quarter revenue was down 9% year-over-year to $5.35 billion, generating an operating loss of $145 million. In all, the results were in-line with management's outlook provided three months ago, but it wasn't a great look for a business trumpeting lots of long-term growth potential. Peeling back the headline numbers reveals a much better story, though, one driven by the advent of AI . Generative AI services like ChatGPT are getting all the headlines, sure, but AMD is gaining traction on lots of other fronts as intelligent computing picks up steam. Meanwhile, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revenue fell 36% year-over-year to $11.7 billion, generating an operating loss of $1.47 billion. This was near the top of management's guidance, but it was nonetheless an ugly quarter.AMD stock is up an incredible 2,540% over the last decade, and Intel is up just 67% (when including reinvested dividends). Which chip stock is the better AI buy now?