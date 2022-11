AMD Unveils Sub-$1000 High-End Graphics Cards

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Graphics card leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced new high-end graphics cards in September, the first in its new RTX 4000 series. Performance gains over Nvidia's previous-generation cards are enormous, partly due to improved software powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The RTX 4090 delivered a 55% improvement in frames per second over the RTX 3090 Ti across eight games tested by Tom's Hardware at a 4K resolution and using the highest settings.Nvidia's new cards come at a steep price. The RTX 4090 has a launch price of $1,599, while the slower RTX 4080 is priced at $1,199. Actual prices at retail are substantially higher. On Newegg, many RTX 4090 models currently go for more than $2,000.Nvidia's high pricing for its top-tier models opens the door for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) to attempt to steal away some market share. Earlier this month, AMD unveiled its own high-end graphics cards, the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. These are the first graphics cards to use AMD's chiplet design, a modular approach that can lead to better yields, improved performance, and superior power efficiency.Continue reading