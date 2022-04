AMD Uses Old Tech to Battle Intel's Alder Lake

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs toward the end of 2020, budget chips were conspicuously absent. The lowest-priced chip available at the time was the $299 Ryzen 5 5600X. Prices have come down since then, but anyone looking for a sub-$200 processor had to turn to older products.Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) took advantage of this situation with its Alder Lake chips, the bulk of which launched earlier this year. Not only did Intel make strides in the high end of the market, but the company also offered multiple options below $200. Reviewers at Anandtech found that the $143 i3-12300 from Intel beat out AMD's high-end CPUs in single-threaded performance, making it a potent option for gamers on a budget.Image source: AMD.Continue reading