Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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18.07.2026 18:01:00
AMD vs. Arm vs. Intel: The Best Stock to Play the Rise of Agentic AI
With the rise of agentic AI, the number of central processing units (CPUs) used within AI data centers is set to explode. While graphics processing units (GPUs) are good at providing raw computing power, CPUs act more like the brains of the operation and can handle the sequential reasoning that lets AI agents stop and think before they act. As a result, the GPU-to-CPU ratio is expected to go from 8-to-1 for training, down to 4-to-1 for inference, and to 1-to-1 for AI agents. With Nvidia predicting this could become a $200 billion market in the next few years, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are all set to benefit. Let's see which one of those three looks like the best agentic AI stock to buy.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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