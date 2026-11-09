Intel Aktie

Intel ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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09.11.2026 06:00:00

AMD vs. Intel: Which Is the Better AI Chip Stock to Own for the Next 3 Years Following the Semiconductor Crash?

Chip stocks have been absolutely pummeled recently, with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) two of the biggest losers over the past month. Meanwhile, the strong Democratic showing in the midterm elections put the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out on notice.

Despite the political shift, I wouldn't expect there to be a major impact on overall AI infrastructure growth in the coming years, with hyperscalers being able to navigate the current environment and shifting some projects overseas. However, between AMD and Intel, I think the clear winner is likely to be AMD. Here's why.

Advanced Micro Devices has been one of the hardest-hit stocks in the semiconductor pullback. However, the company is riding two powerful waves in inference and agentic AI that are just starting to kick in, and its new Helios rack solution could be a game changer.

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AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 405,00 1,55% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
Intel Corp. 49,79 -0,84% Intel Corp.

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