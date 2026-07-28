AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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28.07.2026 15:49:00
AMD vs. Intel: Which Is the Better Artificial Intelligence Chip Stock to Own Until the End of 2027?
Both Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have made investors significantly richer recently, driven by the growing demand for their artificial intelligence (AI) data center chips.AMD stock has clocked impressive gains of 197% over the past year, while Intel's gains have been even more impressive at 343%. The good news for investors is that both of these semiconductor specialists can sustain their impressive momentum, as they have been making solid progress in product development to gain a larger share of the AI chip market.But if you have to choose from one of these semiconductor stocks for your portfolio right now, which one should you be buying? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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