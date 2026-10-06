Marvell Technology Group Aktie

Marvell Technology Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051

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06.10.2026 21:00:01

AMD vs. Marvell Technology: Which AI Chip Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

In July 2026, Marvell signed an agreement with Google, a unit of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), to develop custom chips, including AI inference accelerators.The race for AI infrastructure supremacy continues to reshape the market as investors weigh high-growth chipmakers. Choosing between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) requires a close look at their recent performance and valuation.

Advanced Micro Devices has grown from a PC chipmaker into a company whose largest segment is data center chips. Marvell specializes in the cloud's networking and storage backbone. Both companies benefit from the massive shift toward artificial intelligence, but they address different layers of the semiconductor landscape, offering unique risk-reward profiles for your portfolio.

Advanced Micro Devices designs high-performance computing products for data centers, gaming consoles, and personal computers. Its Instinct line of accelerators competes directly in the artificial intelligence market, making it a key player among semiconductor stocks.

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AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 569,50 -1,33% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

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