AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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18.08.2026 22:37:00
AMD vs. Nvidia: 1 Metric Tells Me Which Is Clearly the Better Buy for 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the AI stock to own over the past few years, but Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) seems to have stolen its crown this year. So far, Nvidia has risen 20% in 2026, while AMD is up an impressive 140%. If you look back to the start of the AI race in 2023, Nvidia still holds the lead with a 1,440% gain to AMD's 695%, but both stocks have been excellent investments in recent years. What's the best buy moving forward? In my view, there's one specific metric that vaults one in front of the other, and after you understand it, there will be no question as to which is the better buy.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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