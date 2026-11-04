Amdocs: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 3, 2026, Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) announced an 8-year strategic agreement with AT&T to deploy its new artificial intelligence software platform. The update reveals how the provider of managed services, multiyear contracts where the company runs customer billing and IT operations, is navigating customer concentration risks. Three things management said stand out.

The long-term agreement with its largest customer validates the new Amdocs Agentic Operating System (AOS), a software platform that automates complex telecom operations using artificial intelligence agents.

To expand beyond its core telecommunications market, the business purchased EIS, a provider of core software platforms for insurance carriers, to establish a second major growth engine.

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