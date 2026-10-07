BASE Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PT19 / ISIN: JP3835260005

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07.10.2026 21:30:01

Amdocs' 2026 Outlook: Managed Services Backlog Solidifies $4.26 billion Revenue Base

When a telecommunications carrier needs to overhaul its billing systems or integrate new 5G services, it often turns to Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX). The company provides the essential software and operational support that keeps global telecom providers running. Despite its deep integration into the industry, the stock has struggled recently, falling 29% over the past year and trading around $61.42 as of Sept. 11, 2026. This market skepticism stands in contrast to the company's ongoing efforts to modernize its service offerings through generative AI.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Amdocs an overall Superscore of 77 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39). A 77 places the company in the Top ~17% of every company we score. This score serves as a data-driven starting point, and the following analysis balances the company's recent operational successes against its lingering strategic risks so you can decide if it belongs in your portfolio.

This stock warrants a closer look if...

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