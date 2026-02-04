Amdocs LtdShs Aktie

Amdocs LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 915119 / ISIN: GB0022569080

04.02.2026 10:47:19

Amdocs Q1 Results Climb, Backs FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook, Updates Sales View

(RTTNews) - Amdocs Ltd (DOX), a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, reported higher profit and revenues in first quarter. Further, the company issued second-quarter outlook. The firm also maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings view, and updated sales growth view.

Following the news, the shares gained 4.04 percent in the afterhours trading, after losing around 9 percent on Tuesday's regular trading, closing at $74.02.

In the first quarter, net income attributable grew to $157.57 million or $1.45 per share from $151.13 million or $1.33 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $196.24 million or $1.81 per share, compared to $188.16 million or $1.66 per share a year ago.

Revenue grew 4.1 percent to $1.16 billion from $1.11 billion a year ago. Revenues increased 3.5 percent in constant currency.

The twelve-month backlog was $4.25 billion, up 2.7 percent as compared to last year.

The company noted that T-Mobile USA, Inc. entered into a strategic multi-year agreement to support its customer experience and operational excellence journey

Further, the Board approved the Company's next quarterly cash dividend payment at the new increased rate of $0.569 per share, payable on April 24, on record on March 31.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company projects earnings per share of $1.22 to $1.30, adjusted earnings per share of $1.73 to $1.79, and revenue of $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.77 per share on revenues of $1.17 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects earnings per share to grow 10 percent to 17 percent, compared to previous estimate of 13.5 percent to 20.5 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share is still expected to grow 4.0 percent to 8.0 percent from last year.

Revenue growth for the year is now expec ted between 1.5 percent and 5.5 percent, compared to previous view of 1.7 percent to 5.7 percent.

Revenue growth at constant currency is still expected between 1.0 percent and 5.0 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Amdocs LtdShs

Amdocs LtdShs

