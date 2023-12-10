|
10.12.2023 13:10:00
AMD's AI Superchip Is Finally Here
The market for artificial-intelligence (AI) accelerators is dominated by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company reportedly sold half a million AI GPUs in the third quarter, with more than half of that total going to Microsoft and Meta Platforms. Nvidia's H100 GPUs are a hot commodity, with AI companies scrambling to secure enough accelerators to tap into soaring demand for AI services.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is looking to end Nvidia's dominance with powerful AI accelerators of its own. The company officially launched its Instinct MI300 Series accelerators on Wednesday, kicking off a battle with Nvidia for a market that AMD expects to be worth $45 billion this year and $400 billion by 2027. The company plans on selling more than $2 billion worth of AI chips in 2024, up from essentially nothing today.AMD is launching two AI accelerator products. The MI300X is the product that will go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's H100, featuring a whopping 192GB of high-bandwidth memory. That's more than twice as much memory as the H100, which could provide AMD with a key advantage given that large language models, or LLMs, require massive amounts of memory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 387,00
|0,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX letztlich etwas schwächer -- DAX knackt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiatische Börsen vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt zum Wochenstart Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex sich etwas stärker zeigte. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag im grünen Bereich. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.