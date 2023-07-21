|
21.07.2023 13:30:00
AMD's Best Bet on AI Might Not Be What You Think
The artificial intelligence (AI) hype is real. Stock price increases aside, it has become clear that tech giants are in a race to deploy lots of AI semiconductor computing systems to their data centers to unleash the power of new breakthroughs -- embodied by the generative AI chatbot ChatGPT. It looks like tens of billions of dollars in chip sales are up for grabs in the coming quarters and years.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is in a race of its own to come up with AI chip-system designs to scoop up a portion of this new market, which is currently dominated by Nvidia. And AMD has another entry point into the AI market via a transformative acquisition made last year. Before a powerful Nvidia GPU gets plugged into a data center to handle AI work, it needs to be manufactured. And before it gets manufactured, it needs to be designed and tested. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
