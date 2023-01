AMD's Earnings Will Be Great and Terrible All at Once

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's anyone's guess how Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) stock will react to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, scheduled for after the market closes on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's also anyone's guess whether the company will exceed or fall short of analyst expectations.There's a lot of uncertainty because the two core businesses that comprise AMD, server chips and PC chips, are performing very differently. AMD is killing it in the data center, with its latest Genoa server chips trouncing Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) best in terms of performance and efficiency.In the PC market, the situation is flipped. Not only is demand for PCs crashing hard, but AMD's latest Ryzen CPUs are no match for Intel's Raptor Lake.Continue reading